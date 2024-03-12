The Ministry of Health on Tuesday, March 12, shared a short film which raised awareness about snake bites. The government also listed do's and don'ts to prevent death after a poisonous snake bites a person. The Health Ministry also shared certain precautions on how one can avoid snake bites. The short film shows a man being bitten by a snake. As the film moves forward, two men come to his help and identify the snake. the film shows people giving several advice while a man informs the villagers to take the man to a hospital for treatment. A doctor featured in the video shares tips on how to deal with the situation and seek professional health. The doctor also urges people to learn to differentiate between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes. Snakebite Now a Notifiable Disease in Karnataka.

Precautions to Avoid Snake Bites

कुछ सावधानियों को अपना कर सांप के काटने से बच सकता है। यदि किसी को सांप ने काट लिया है तो उचित उपचार के लिए इस वीडियो में दिखाए गए तरीकों को अपनाएं। आइए थोड़ी सी सूझ-बूझ अपना कर हम सर्पदंश से होने वाली मृत्यु पर रोक लगाएं!#SnakeBite pic.twitter.com/r28ZD3KPua — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 12, 2024

