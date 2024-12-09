Tourists rejoiced as Himachal Pradesh's Manali received the first snowfall of the Winter of 2024. News agency ANI shared a video of the tourists enjoying the first snowfall of the season in Manali's Solang Valley. Along with other popular destinations like Shimla and Kufri, the region’s higher reaches received light snowfall, causing temperatures to plunge below freezing. Snowfall in Ladakh: First Snowfall of Season Brings ‘White’ Joy to Residents (See Pic and Video).

Snowfall in Manali

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Tourists enjoy after Manali receives the first snowfall of the winter season Visuals from Solang pic.twitter.com/4n2gE7hXUb — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

