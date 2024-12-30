Saryu Aarti is being performed with grandeur at the Sarya Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on December 30 on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. Somvati Amavasya is a significant event observed on Mondays that coincide with the new moon. A video of the Saryu Aarti being performed has surfaced on social media. Devotees gathered along the banks of the Saryu River to take part in the religious rituals, marking the auspicious occasion with prayers and offerings. Ram Temple: Ayodhya Set To Witness Grand Celebration on January 11, 2025, Marking First Anniversary of ‘Prana Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla.

Saryu Aarti Being Performed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Somvati Amavasya

#WATCH | Saryu Aarti is being performed in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya - observed on Mondays that coincide with the new moon. pic.twitter.com/WisUZk0Ya2 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024

