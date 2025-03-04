On Monday, March 3, the Supreme Court quashed a rape case against a man who was accused by the complainant of sexual exploitation after 16 years of relationship with him. The Supreme Court bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said the prolonged period of 16 years was sufficient to conclude there was never an element of force or deceit in the relationship. The apex court also rejected the allegation that a sexual relationship was established due to a false promise of marriage. "It is clear that the complainant, being a highly qualified major woman continued in a consensual intimate sexual relationship with the appellant over a period of 16 years. At some point in time, the relationship went sour leading to the filing of the FIR. No reasonable man would accept the version that the complainant allowed the accused to establish sexual relations with her over a period of 16 years purely under the misconception of marriage," the top court said.

SC Rejects Allegation That Sexual Relationship Was Established Due to False Promise of Marriage

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

