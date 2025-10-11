Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary, a prominent Islamic seminary located in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, on Saturday, October 11. Taliban FM Muttaqi is on a six-day visit to India. Darul Uloom Deoband is an international Islamic seminary founded in 1866 in Deoband, India, known for its extensive Islamic education, significant influence, and adherence to orthodox Sunni Islam and the Hanafi school of jurisprudence. "I am thankful to all of you for the warm welcome given to me by everyone in Deoband and the love showered upon me. I will pray to god that India-Afghanistan relations improve further. After the meeting I had in Delhi, I can say that our future is bright. I hope that our visits between Delhi and Kabul increase," Muttaqi said. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s Delhi Press Meet Excludes Women Journalists, Sparking Backlash; Priyanka Gandhi Asks PM Modi To Clarify His Position.

Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits Darul Uloom Deoband

#WATCH | Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh | Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says, "I am thankful to all of you for the warm welcome given to me by everyone in Deoband and the love showered upon me. I will pray to god that India-Afghanistan relations improve further. After… pic.twitter.com/D2IeMhfPDDK — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2025

