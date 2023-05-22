The Tamil Nadu police on Monday arrested bar owner Senthil Palanivel and bar worker Kamaraj in connection with the spurious liquor incident which took place at the State-run Bar in Thanjavur. On Sunday, two people died after consuming alcohol at the government-owned TASMAC bar in Thanjavur. After the incident, officials of the Revenue Department sealed the bar. The deceased were identified as Vivek (36) and Kuppusamy (68). Tamil Nadu: 2 Die After Consuming Liquor at State-run Bar in Thanjavur.

#UPDATE | Bar owner Senthil Palanivel and bar worker Kamaraj arrested by Thanjavur Police in connection with yesterday's incident where two people died allegedly after consuming Alcohol in Government owned TASMAC bar, Thanjavur: Police officials#TamilNadu — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

