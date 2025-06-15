Indian Railways has announced major changes to the Tatkal ticket booking system effective July 1, 2025, mandating Aadhaar authentication for all online bookings via IRCTC. Passengers must link and verify their Aadhaar with their IRCTC profiles to book Tatkal tickets. To curb agent misuse, authorised ticketing agents will be barred from booking tickets during the first 30 minutes of the Tatkal window, 10:00 to 10:30 AM for AC classes and 11:00 to 11:30 AM for non-AC classes. OTP verification at reservation counters has also been introduced to enhance transparency and ensure fair access for genuine passengers. Scroll down to check the new booking rules for Tatkal tickets. Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: 3 Major Changes Passengers Must Know for Train Ticket Bookings During Tatkal Hours.

