Terrorists hurled grenade outside a camp of CRPF at Safakadal in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. No injuries or damage was reported in the incident.

Terrorists hurl grenade outside CRPF camp at Safakadal, Srinagar. No injuries or damage reported: CRPF pic.twitter.com/TdgQ2WlqjZ — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

