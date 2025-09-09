In a tragic incident in Mumbra, Thane, an elderly woman was killed and her daughter-in-law seriously injured when a portion of a building collapsed on them at midnight on Tuesday, September 9. The accident occurred around 12:36 am at the D-wing of Lucky Compound in Daulat Nagar, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell. The victims were reportedly walking along the road when debris from the building fell on them. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Dyeing Factory in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, Dousing Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Portion of Thane Building Collapses, Kills 1

