In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a two-year-old boy survived a three-floor fall at a high-rise society in Thane. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The toddler's life was saved due to the alertness of a man who was present in the building's premises at the time. According to reports, the incident took place in the Dombivli's Devichapada area last week. In the video, a two-year-old boy is seen falling from the third-floor balcony of a 13-storey building in Thane's Dombivli. As the video moves further, a man named Bhavesh Mhatre, a resident of the building is seen rushing to catch the child. It is learned that the child suffered minor injuries in the incident. Thane: Man Brutally Thrashed With Sticks For ‘Roaming in Towel’ in Mumbra, Viral Videos Surface.

Man Saves Toddler Falling From 13th Floor in Thane (Viewer Discretion Advised)

#Thane: A thrilling incident in #Dombivli, a two-year-old boy fell from the third floor of a 13-storey building. Seeing the child falling down, a young man named Bhavesh Mhatre, living in the building, jumped to save the child without caring for his life. pic.twitter.com/StVgxWFzSS — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 26, 2025

