The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested by the Karnataka police on Thursday night in a sexual assault case involving two minor girls. He was taken for a medical test before the formal arrest. "The due procedure will be followed. Medical tests and investigation will be done as per the procedure. He will also be produced before judge," said Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar.

Check Tweet:

The due procedure will be followed. Medical test and investigation will be done as per the procedure. He will also be produced before judge: Alok Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order Karnataka https://t.co/g2Y26UQLWE — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

