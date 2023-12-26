Theft Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Unidentified Thieves Steal Ornaments from Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Shamirpet, Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident, unidentified thieves stole ornaments, including a silver crown and a gold leather rope, from the revered Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Shamirpet, Hyderabad. The theft, captured on camera at 2 am on Monday morning, shows the culprits breaking into the sanctum sanctorum and making away with the sacred items adorning the idol of the goddess. The temple committee members have filed a complaint, and police are actively collecting evidence to apprehend the perpetrators. Theft Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Youth Steals 11 Kg Laddu From Ganesh Mandapam in Miyapur, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Hyderabad Temple Robbery

