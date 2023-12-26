Theft Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Unidentified Thieves Steal Ornaments from Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Shamirpet, Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident, unidentified thieves stole ornaments, including a silver crown and a gold leather rope, from the revered Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Shamirpet, Hyderabad.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 26, 2023 08:51 AM IST

In a shocking incident, unidentified thieves stole ornaments, including a silver crown and a gold leather rope, from the revered Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Shamirpet, Hyderabad. The theft, captured on camera at 2 am on Monday morning, shows the culprits breaking into the sanctum sanctorum and making away with the sacred items adorning the idol of the goddess. The temple committee members have filed a complaint, and police are actively collecting evidence to apprehend the perpetrators. Theft Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Youth Steals 11 Kg Laddu From Ganesh Mandapam in Miyapur, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Hyderabad Temple Robbery

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 That Went Missing Nine Years Ago Could Be Found in 'Days', Say Experts Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 That Went Missing Nine Years Ago Could Be Found in 'Days', Say Experts
  • Festivals
    Christmas 2023: 'From Our Family to Yours', US President Joe Biden Extends Greetings on Christian Festival Christmas 2023: 'From Our Family to Yours', US President Joe Biden Extends Greetings on Christian Festival
  • Videos
    Inside Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Celebs’ Christmas 2023 Celebrations Inside Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Celebs’ Christmas 2023 Celebrations
    • Close
    Search

    Theft Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Unidentified Thieves Steal Ornaments from Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Shamirpet, Video Surfaces

    In a shocking incident, unidentified thieves stole ornaments, including a silver crown and a gold leather rope, from the revered Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Shamirpet, Hyderabad.

    Socially Team Latestly| Dec 26, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, unidentified thieves stole ornaments, including a silver crown and a gold leather rope, from the revered Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Shamirpet, Hyderabad. The theft, captured on camera at 2 am on Monday morning, shows the culprits breaking into the sanctum sanctorum and making away with the sacred items adorning the idol of the goddess. The temple committee members have filed a complaint, and police are actively collecting evidence to apprehend the perpetrators. Theft Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Youth Steals 11 Kg Laddu From Ganesh Mandapam in Miyapur, Viral Clip Surfaces.

    Hyderabad Temple Robbery

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Hyderabad Hyderabad Theft Shamirpet Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Temple Robbery Theft Theft Caught on Camera
    You might also like
    Vistara Bengaluru to Hyderabad Flight Returns Back Due to Bad Weather
    News

    Vistara Bengaluru to Hyderabad Flight Returns Back Due to Bad Weather
    Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Fukra Insaan Aka Abhishek Malhan Launches His Telugu YouTube Channel at an Event, Playfully Interacts With the Audience (Watch Video) -position="1" data-section="ArticleShow" data-ua="D" class="colombia">
    -->
    Socially Team Latestly| Dec 26, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, unidentified thieves stole ornaments, including a silver crown and a gold leather rope, from the revered Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Shamirpet, Hyderabad. The theft, captured on camera at 2 am on Monday morning, shows the culprits breaking into the sanctum sanctorum and making away with the sacred items adorning the idol of the goddess. The temple committee members have filed a complaint, and police are actively collecting evidence to apprehend the perpetrators. Theft Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Youth Steals 11 Kg Laddu From Ganesh Mandapam in Miyapur, Viral Clip Surfaces.

    Hyderabad Temple Robbery

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Hyderabad Hyderabad Theft Shamirpet Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Temple Robbery Theft Theft Caught on Camera
    You might also like
    Vistara Bengaluru to Hyderabad Flight Returns Back Due to Bad Weather
    News

    Vistara Bengaluru to Hyderabad Flight Returns Back Due to Bad Weather
    Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Fukra Insaan Aka Abhishek Malhan Launches His Telugu YouTube Channel at an Event, Playfully Interacts With the Audience (Watch Video)
    TV

    Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Fukra Insaan Aka Abhishek Malhan Launches His Telugu YouTube Channel at an Event, Playfully Interacts With the Audience (Watch Video)
    Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts At Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)
    News

    Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts At Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)
    Hyderabad Fire Video: Police, Locals Rescue Five After Blaze Erupts at Apartment
    News

    Hyderabad Fire Video: Police, Locals Rescue Five After Blaze Erupts at Apartment
    Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Fukra Insaan Aka Abhishek Malhan Launches His Telugu YouTube Channel at an Event, Playfully Interacts With the Audience (Watch Video)
    TV

    Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Fukra Insaan Aka Abhishek Malhan Launches His Telugu YouTube Channel at an Event, Playfully Interacts With the Audience (Watch Video)
    Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts At Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)
    News

    Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts At Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)
    Hyderabad Fire Video: Police, Locals Rescue Five After Blaze Erupts at Apartment
    News

    Hyderabad Fire Video: Police, Locals Rescue Five After Blaze Erupts at Apartment
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Himachal Pradesh
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    v class="clear"> -->
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Himachal Pradesh
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot