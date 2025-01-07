A scam has come to light from Mumbai, where a company called Torres Jewellery has been accused of duping people by promising 25 per cent monthly returns. Multiple videos going viral on social media show hundreds of investors gathered outside Torres Jewellery's office in Dadar, Mumbai and even in Navi Mumbai as they demanded refunds after the company failed to disburse the promised returns. It is learned that a huge crowd thronged Torres Jewellery's office in Mumbai's Dadar area. The investors were seen protesting outside Torres Jewellery's office over unpaid returns. It was found that despite initial payments, the company halted disbursements two weeks ago. This prompted investors to protest outside the company's office in Dadar. It is also reported that the owner the owner is abroad. Torres Jewellery operates multiple showrooms across Mumbai, including Grant Road, Navi-Mumbai, Kalyan, and Mira Road. The company, in an official statement, said that a coup was organised in the team, and Torres stores were robbed under the leadership of two Torres employees - CEO Tausif Reyaz and Chief Analyst Abhishek Gupta. Mumbai Scam: Senior Manager Tricked Into Transferring INR 95 Lakh by Fraudsters Posing As Company Director on WhatsApp; Case Registered.

Investors Protest Outside Torres Jewellery's Office in Dadar

𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | "A large crowd of investors gathered outside Torres Jewellery's office in Dadar, demanding refunds after the company failed to disburse promised returns. Despite initial payments, the company halted disbursements two weeks ago, prompting investors to protest. With… pic.twitter.com/r1ku58G2kS — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) January 7, 2025

Several Duped in Torres Company Ponzi Scheme

Torres Company ponzi scheme dupes people promising 25% monthly; investors protest outside Torres Jewellery's office over unpaid returns; company points fingers at CEO@AnujRayate reports pic.twitter.com/Z5y6hYJHic — NDTV (@ndtv) January 7, 2025

Company Issues Official Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewellery store TORRES (@torres.officiial)

Torres Jewellery Says CEO and His Accomplices Robbed Torres Stores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewellery store TORRES (@torres.officiial)

