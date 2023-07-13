Russia's FSB security service on Thursday announced the arrest of a transgender rights activist on charges of "high treason" due to alleged support for Ukraine, coinciding with ongoing parliamentary discussions concerning a bill that seeks to prohibit gender transitions. "Authorities stopped the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, resident of the Oryol region, involved in high treason for providing financial aid to the armed forces of Ukraine”, the FSB said. Russia: Former Russian Naval Commander Shot Dead While Jogging in Park in Krasnodar, Suspect Arrested.

Transgender Activist Arrested in Russia

NEW: Russia arrests trans activist for ‘high treason’https://t.co/1Q5qqBcfYy — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 13, 2023

