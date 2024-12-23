A disturbing video of a tyre burst accident has gone viral, showing the dramatic moment a mechanic was sent soaring into the air after a school bus tyre exploded in Karnataka's Udupi. The incident took place at a roadside puncture repair shop near Koteshwar on NH66, where Abdul Razeed, a 19-year-old mechanic, was inspecting and repairing a punctured tyre. As Razeed worked on patching up the tyre, it unexpectedly tore apart, causing a violent explosion. The burst sent the mechanic flying through the air before he crashed to the ground, injured. The blast was reportedly caused by a gas buildup within the tyre during the repair process. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Video: 7 Teachers Hospitalised After Tyre Burst Causes Van To Overturn on National Highway in Sitapur, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Man Flung Into Air After School Bus Tyre Bursts

Could This Tragic Accident Have Been Avoided? In Karnataka, a man was fixing a school bus tyre in Udupi when the tyre suddenly exploded as he stood up after filling the air, resulting in a broken arm. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. This incident… pic.twitter.com/4ma6LPmPo9 — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 23, 2024

