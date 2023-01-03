SK Gautam, Ayodhya Congress Spox on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi has got support of Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi. Gautam said that Acharya Satyendra Das wrote to Gandhi wishing him success in Bharat Jodo Yatra. "He wanted to join the yatra but couldn't do so because of his health issues," he added. Rahul Gandhi Shares a Joyful Moment With Mother Sonia Gandhi During Congress Party’s 138th Foundation Day Celebration in Delhi (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

UP | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi got support of Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi. He wrote to Gandhi wishing him success in Bharat Jodo Yatra. He wanted to join the yatra but couldn't do so because of his health issues: SK Gautam, Ayodhya Congress Spox (02.01) pic.twitter.com/Dp33BfSXys — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)