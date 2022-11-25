Elon Musk on Tuesday took to Twitter and asked a question that left Twitter users scratching their heads. “Wait, if I Tweet does that count as work?" While many tried reasoning it out in the comments section, UP police also came out with their own response. The UP police tweeted “Wait, if @uppolice solves your problems over a tweet, does that count as work.” Musk threw the question in a reference to his role of being the Twitter chief while posting tweets and organising polls during his work hours. Elon Musk Slams Reports Claiming ‘General Amnesty’ for Suspended Twitter Accounts Will Have Negative Impact

Check Tweet:

