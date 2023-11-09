A school teacher in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, came under fire after a video of him sexually abusing a female minor student surfaced online. The incident came to light after it was captured in a CCTV camera installed inside the classroom wherein the teacher, identified as Govind, can be seen flashing in front of the victim. Later, he attempted to get hold of her and threatened her using casteist slurs, demanding not to raise a complaint about the incident. According to the local police, the incident took place at a school in the Kosikalan area. The accused is on the run, and the police are searching for him. A case has also been registered in the matter.

Teacher Sexually Assaults Minor Student in Mathura

A SC minor girl student was sexually harassed by his teacher in UP's Mathura. Culprit Govind tried to catch hold of her to sexually assault her. Horrifying! Predator teacher also hurled caste slurs and threatened to pour acid on the victim if she opened her mouth to anyone. pic.twitter.com/oyV9fyVGW1 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) November 9, 2023

