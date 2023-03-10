A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. The villagers tied a couple together and beat them till both became unconscious over their affair. The video of this incident is becoming viral on social media, in which it can be seen how the villagers have tied both of them to each other and they are being thrashed by making them lie on the ground. The condition of both is said to be serious and they have been admitted to the hospital. Police have taken cognisance of the video and have launched investigation into the incident. Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy Scolds Woman for Not Wearing ‘Bindi’ on Women’s Day, Gets Slammed After Video Goes Viral.

Couple Thrashed Over Affair in Unnao (Disturbing Video):

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)