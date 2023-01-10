In a shocking incident, a man was run over by a car in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad during a clash between a couple's families. The incident took place in Vasundhara Sector 10 where a man had come to drop his sister at her in-law's house on Sunday. However, a scuffle broke out between the two families over dowry. Following this, the man left their house with his sister. On his way back, the man was attacked by the in-laws of his sister. In the mishap, the Audi car mowed down a person, injuring him seriously. A case has been registered and cops have launched a probe into the matter. Viral Video: Man Thrashes Woman Brutally With Bamboo Stick in UP’s Fatehpur.

Car Runs Over Man During Clash:

Ghaziabad Police's Response:

दि0 10.01.23को एक वीडियो संज्ञान मे आया जिसमे एक कार चालक द्वारा कुछ व्यक्तियो को टक्कर मारते हुए घायल किया गया। घटना वसुन्धरा सेक्टर 10 की है,पीडित पक्ष द्वारा दी गई तहरीर के आधार पर तत्काल थाना इन्दिरापुरम पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है-ACP इन्दिरापुरम pic.twitter.com/7EQ9ubxsJ5 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) January 10, 2023

