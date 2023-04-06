A video of a police officer beating 'suspects' with a leash in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi is going viral on social media. The 17-second video clip shows a cop beating two men who appear to be a suspect in a case with a leash. The video of the cop beating people with a leash has gone viral over the internet. After the video went viral, the ADG of Kanpur asked the Jhansi police to look into the matter. Post this, Jhansi police said that the viral video is being investigated by Circle Officer Sadar. Uttar Pradesh: Suspecting Daughter to Be ‘Possessed’ by Evil Spirits, Man Pelts Stones at Her in Jhansi, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Video of Cop Thrashing With a Leash Goes Viral

Jhansi Police Says Incident Is Being Investigated

वायरल वीडियो की जांच क्षेत्राधिकारी सदर द्वारा की जा रही है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) April 6, 2023

