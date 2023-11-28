Amid the last leg of Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue operation, the Rishikesh AIIMS in Uttarakhand is on high alert mode as the rescued workers would be brought to the medical facility after being extricated from the Silkyara tunnel. A ward comprising of 41 beds has been set up and a team of cardiac and psychiatric specialist doctors including trauma surgeon is ready to treat the workers post rescue, reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile a Chinook helicopter has been stationed at Chinyalisaur airstrip to airlift the workers after rescue from the Silkyara tunnel. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Chinook Helicopter Present at Chinyalisaur Airstrip to Airlift Rescued Workers (See Pic and Video).

AIIMS Rishikesh on Alert Mode:

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) Tunnel rescue: Rishikesh AIIMS on alert mode for medical services. A 41-bed ward including trauma center ready. A team of cardiac and psychiatric specialist doctors including trauma surgeon ready. Three helicopters can be landed simultaneously at… pic.twitter.com/Xesrf1zc6u — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)