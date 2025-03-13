Despite Gujarat’s strict liquor ban, illegal alcohol trade remains rampant. A shocking incident from Vadodara has surfaced, where a car carrying liquor overturned near L&T Knowledge Park on the highway. Instead of helping the injured driver, passersby rushed to loot the liquor bottles scattered on the road. Videos of the incident, especially those recorded by women, have gone viral. Based on the footage, police arrested a man and a woman involved in the looting. Upon arrival, police found only 100 small bottles at the scene. Investigations are underway to trace the source and intended recipient of the liquor consignment. Authorities suspect the alcohol was illegally being supplied ahead of Holi. The incident has reignited concerns over liquor smuggling in Gujarat despite prohibition laws. Mass Looting in Agra Video: Residents Loot 30 Crates of Liquor Spilled From Delivery Vehicle in Etmadpur.

Vadodara Viral Video

