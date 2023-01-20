A 32-year-old man suddenly collapsed and died due to a heart attack while dancing at a wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Tuesday night. Video of the incident has emerged on social media. The wedding procession was going to the marriage garden dancing to the tune of the band. The man, Abhay Sachan, participated in the procession. He suddenly fell on the ground, and died of a heart attack. After the incident, the entire celebration turned into mourning. The video of this incident has also surfaced in which he is seen falling on the ground while dancing. Indians Report Unexpected Rise in Heart Attacks, Strokes Among Healthy, Young and Middle-Aged People, Says Report.

Watch Viral Video:

दुखद, झकझोरने वाला वीडियो...कानपुर के अभय सचान की मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में बारात के दौरान मौत। डांस के दौरान ज़मीन पर गिरे अभय, हार्ट अटैक से मौत की बात आ रही सामने। जानकारों को इससे बचने के कुछ उपाय सुझाने चाहिए pic.twitter.com/bbCYjLiMZl — rishabh mani (@rishabhmanitrip) January 20, 2023

