Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the family members of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who was among the 241 people killed in the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, and expressed deep sorrow over his tragic demise. Taking to X on Friday, June 13, PM Modi shared, “It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, during some of the most challenging times.” Calling him humble and hardworking, Modi praised Rupani’s lifelong dedication to the party and his impactful tenure as Chief Minister. He recalled their joint efforts to boost Gujarat’s growth, especially in enhancing the ‘Ease of Living’. “Will always cherish the interactions we had,” the PM added. Modi also highlighted Rupani’s rise from municipal service in Rajkot to top positions in the party and state government. “My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he concluded. Air India Flight AI171 Crash: PM Narendra Modi Meets Plane Crash Lone Survivor Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, Injured Victims at Hospital in Ahmedabad (Watch Videos).

Met the family of Shri Vijaybhai Rupani Ji. It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I’ve known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times. Vijaybhai was humble and hardworking, firmly committed… pic.twitter.com/KbmDsKtARG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2025

Vijaybhai and I also worked extensively when he was Gujarat CM. He ushered in many measures that enhanced Gujarat’s growth trajectory, particularly in boosting ‘Ease of Living.’ Will always cherish the interactions we had. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour… pic.twitter.com/bH9gqVPHao — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2025

