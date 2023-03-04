The Railway guard and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff rescued a BSF personnel who got stuck between the train and the platform after he tried to board a moving train. The shocking incident took place at Gwalior railway station in Madhya Pradesh. The BSF personnel Sunil Narayan was trying to board the Mangla express when he slipped and fell. However, RPF personnel showed quick presence of mind and rescued him. The video of the internet has gone viral on social media. The BSF personnel is doing fine. Uttar Pradesh: Thieves Try To Steal AC From Shop in Meerut, Get Caught by Owner, Video Goes Viral.

BSF Personnel Gets Stuck:

मध्य प्रदेश के ग्वालियर में चलती ट्रेन में BSF का जवान ट्रेन और पटरी के बीच फंस गया, RPF कर्मचारियों ने बचाई जान| pic.twitter.com/y9YJffJCjN — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 4, 2023

