Believing it to be a miracle, hundreds of people gathered near a neem tree in Kaushambi after news spread that milk-like liquid is oozing out of it. The people have been collecting the liquid and taking it home considering it to be "prasad." The incident is in Jalalpur Ghosi village of the Pipri police station area. The video of the tree has gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Men Dance Inside Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj, Cops Respond.

