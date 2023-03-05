A video of two police constables beating up a man with sticks in Maharashtra's Jalgaon is gong viral on social media. The video was shared by Twitter user Kiran Balasaheb Tajne, who said that the man was beaten up by cops as he came to give his son chits to copy in exam. As per reports, the man had visited the examination centre in order to give chits to his son so that he can pass the exam. However, the man was caught by cops who can be seen beating him with sticks outside the examination centre. At present, SSC and HSC exams are underway in the state. Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Exams 2023: State Government to Run 'Copy-Free' Exam Campaign; Photocopy Shops in 50-metre Radius of Exam Centres to Remain Shut.

Cops beat man for handing chits to son in Jalgoan

