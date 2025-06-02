The Cubbon Park Police have registered a suo-moto case against the cricketer Virat Kohli-owned One 8 Commune pub and restaurant in Bengaluru for violating the COTPA Act (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act). According to the news agency ANI, the pub has been booked under Sections 4 and 21 of the COTPA Act for not having a designated smoking zone within the restaurant. In the past, too, the One 8 Commune restaurant was booked for operating beyond the stipulated time. AB de Villiers Reacts to Virat Kohli’s Decision To Retire From Test Cricket, Says ‘He Followed His Heart’.

Virat Kohli-Owned One 8 Commune Booked for COTPA Act Violations

Karnataka | Cubbon Park Police registered a suo-moto case against Virat Kohli-owned One 8 Commune pub and restaurant in Bengaluru for COTPA Act (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) violations. The pub has been booked under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA Act for not having a… — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)