During the parliamentary debate on the Delhi Ordinance Bill, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi issued a stern warning to the opposition, advising them to maintain silence, or else the ED might visit their home. Lekhi said, "Shant raho, tumhare ghar na ED aajaye" in a bid to silence the opposition. However, the "ED warning" has not gone down well with Congress, who asked her if it is a warning or a threat. Sharing Lekhi's video on Twitter, now X, the National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV, took a swipe at the ruling BJP. Delhi Ordinance Bill: Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill 2023 Passed in Lok Sabha.

'Tumhare Ghar Na ED Aajaye'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)