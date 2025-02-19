In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a 3-year-old child named Mohammad Arzan died after falling into a 7-8 feet deep pit in Washim. According to news agency IANS, the boy fell into a pit filled with dirty water in Karanja city. It is reported that he had been missing since 4 PM on Tuesday, February 18. After a search, his body was found at around 7 PM. Local authorities removed water from the pit using a JCB machine. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl, Shares Sex Assault Video on WhatsApp in Bhiwandi; 3 Including Another Minor Girl Arrested for Blackmail.

Minor Boy Dies After Falling Into Pit in Washim

