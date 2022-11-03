MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressed the recent news of Twitter charging $8 per month for a verification badge. Bagchi made it clear that the process of paid subscription is still unclear. He said that they are not aware of the process of paid subscription and will take a decision based on the contours of this subscription service as & when it happens. Elon Musk announced that Twitter will be charging $8/month for the blue tick verification after taking over the social media company. Twitter Blue Tick Subscription Charge: Elon Musk Suggests Charging $8 Per Month for Verification

Check Tweet:

We are not aware of the process of paid subscription... We will take a decision based on the contours of this subscription service as & when it happens: MEA Spox Arindam Bagchi, on Twitter charging 8 dollars for a blue tick pic.twitter.com/PNig5SP3xk — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

