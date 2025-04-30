The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather updates and alerts for several major cities on April 30. Mumbai is expected to experience hazy sunshine and high humidity, with temperatures reaching 33°c. Delhi will remain hot with hazy skies and a high of 38°C. Chennai is likely to be partly sunny and very warm, with temperatures reaching 38°C. Bengaluru will see sunshine with some cloud cover, and temperatures hovering around 34°C. Hyderabad is forecasted to be mostly sunny with a maximum temperature of 37°C. Shimla will experience hazy sunshine, with the mercury peaking at 31°C. Meanwhile, Kolkata may see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon, and a high of 32°C. Weather Forecast Today, April 29: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 30

Delhi Weather Today, April 30

Chennai Weather Today, April 30

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 30

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 30

Kolkata Weather Today, April 30

Jaipur Weather Today, April 30

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)