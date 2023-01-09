One person died while at least 40 were seriously injured after a speeding bus with an overload of passengers overturned. The mishap took place in West Bengal's Burdwan on Sunday evening. Reportedly, the bus was heading towards Burdwan town. The horrifying road accident was caught on CCTV. In the video, passengers can be seen sitting atop the bus.

Speeding Bus Overturns in Burdwan:

रविवार को यात्रियों से खचाखच भरी बस अचानक पलट गई...घटना सीसीटीवी फुटेज में हुई कैद पश्चिम बंगाल के पूर्वी बर्धमान जिले के इस हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और 45 लोग घायल हैं, जिनमें कुछ को गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। pic.twitter.com/Uw2a9Z63J5 — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) January 8, 2023

