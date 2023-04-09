The Orissa High Court has observed that an illicit/extra-marital partner of husband cannot be prosecuted under the Domestic Violence Act by wife merely because she lived in the house of the couple. Justice Sashikanta Mishra said both the women (wife and extra-marital partner) do not share ‘domestic relationship’ as per Section 2(f) of the Act merely because they stayed under the same roof. Forcing Husband to Get Separated From his Parents, Calling Him Coward and Unemployed is Cruelty: Calcutta High Court Upholds Divorce Granted to Man Over Cruelty by Wife.

Orissa High Court on Extra Marital Partner of Husband

