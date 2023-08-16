In an unexpected turn of events, Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur verbally attacked Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar harshly during an Independence Day ceremony, accusing him of three and a half years of administrative failure. The incident happened on Tuesday during the flag-raising ceremony at the Municipal Corporation's main office, where a programme was set up for residents to engage with government representatives. MLA Hitendra Thakur's annoyance increased when Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar tried to respond to residents' questions about traffic congestion, water shortages, and health issues. "Do you consider yourself a king? I will come to the office and beat you", he can be heard saying in a rude manner to the civic chief in a recently surfaced video. Video: Ashish Sinha, Son of BJP MLA Arun Sinha, Threatens, Beats Up Party Worker in Patna; Booked.

Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur Threatens Municipal Commissioner

WATCH: "Will Beat You In Office': MLA Hitendra Thakur Threatens Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Over Administrative Failure Amidst citizens' queries regarding health issues, water shortages and traffic congestion, MLA Hitendra Thakur's frustration escalated as Commissioner Anil Kumar… pic.twitter.com/EfzTNPpV6X — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 16, 2023

