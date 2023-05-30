Naresh Tikait, Farmers' leader arrived in Haridwar where protesting wrestlers have gathered to immerse their medals in river Ganga. The wrestlers have gathered in Haridwar to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. The 2-minute 18-second video clip shows Tikait taking the medals from the wrestlers and seeking five-day time. Wrestlers Protest: Protesting Grapplers Reach Haridwar To Immerse Their Medals in River Ganga in Protest Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Watch Video).

Naresh Tikait Takes Medals from Wrestlers

#WATCH | Naresh Tikait arrives in Haridwar where wrestlers have gathered to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. He took medals from the wrestlers and sought five-day… pic.twitter.com/tDPHRXJq0T — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

