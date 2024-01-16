YS Sharmila Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, was appointed Congress President of the state unit on Tuesday, January 16. YS Sharmila joined Congress on January 4 as she announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the grand-old party. She will take charge as the Congress President of the state unit with immediate effect. Outgoing president Gidigu Rudra Raju will be the Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee. Rudra Raju Quits As Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief to Pave Way for YS Sharmila.

YS Sharmila Appointed Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief

YS Sharmila Reddy appointed as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress with immediate effect. Outgoing president Gidigu Rudra Raju to be the Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee. pic.twitter.com/KdjlduDldS — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

