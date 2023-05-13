Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa reacting on party’s loss in Karnataka assembly elections said that “Victory and defeat aren't new to BJP. Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict.” The Congress has crossed the halfway mark and is leading in over 115 seats, as per trends in the elections to the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly. Karnataka Election Result 2023 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress And JDS in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Yediyurappa on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023

"Victory and defeat aren't new to BJP. Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict," says BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on the party's defeat in #KarnatakaElectionResults

