Congress' General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh launched an all out attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, March 16. Ramesh said "PM Modi's strategy is Chanda Dataon Ka Samman Aur Anndataon Ka Apmaan" politics meaning the party had honoured the donors and forgotten the farmers. "I want to say to the Home Minister that ED, CBI, and I-T are not in the hands of Congress but the BJP, so it's not right to allege us", Jairam asserted. "BJP launched surgical strike against Congress by freezing the accounts ahead of polls", alleged the Congress leader, further accusing the BJP. He lamented, "Even the funds received through crowdfunding, which people generously contributed, are inaccessible due to the freezing of our accounts". 'Modi Always Fulfils His Guarantee': PM Narendra Modi Sounds Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bugle in Telangana, Says 'I Have Worked Day and Night for My 140 Crore Family Members' (Watch Video).

Jairam Ramesh Attacks BJP:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Congress' General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "'Chanda dataon ka samman aur anndataon ka apmaan', has been the strategy of PM Modi. I want to say to the HM that ED, CBI, and I-T are not in the hands of Congress but the BJP, so it's not… pic.twitter.com/yBaqtBqrjs — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

