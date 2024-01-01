On the occasion of New Year Day, BRS leader KT Rama Rao joined sanitation workers for a wholesome meal in Hyderabad. A video shared by ANI, showed KT Rama Rao sitting with the sanitation workers and enjoying his lunch. He also interacted with them while dining. Telangana Free Bus Effect: Women Fight in RTC Bus Coming From Zaheerabad to Sangareddy (Watch Video).

KT Rama Rao Enjoys Lunch With Sanitation Workers in Hyderabad:

#WATCH | Telangana: BRS leader KTR Rao had lunch with sanitation workers in Hyderabad on the occasion of #NewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/AqksJuhZLx — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)