The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday released its first list of Lok Sabha candidates ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list contains the names of 17 candidates. Taking to X, UBT party leader Sanjay Raut tweeted, "With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the order of Shiv Sena party chief Mr. Uddhavji Thackeray, the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena is going to be announced.” Maharashtra: ‘My Detractors See Me in Their Dreams, Know People of State Are With Me’, Says Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

हिंदूहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या आशीर्वादाने आणि शिवसेना पक्ष प्रमुख श्री.उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांच्या आदेशाने शिवसेनेच्या 17 लोकसभा उमेदवारांची यादी जाहीर करण्यास येत आहे.. *मुंबई दक्षिण मध्य:श्री अनिल देसाई यांच्या उमेदवारीची घोषणा करण्यात येत आहे. इतर 16 उमेदवार… pic.twitter.com/nPg2RHimSF — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)