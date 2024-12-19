Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged on Thursday, December 19, that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, causing the individual to fall on him amid a showdown between the ruling and the Opposition parties over the Ambedkar row. Following this, TMC MP Mahua Moitra levelled serious allegations against Sarangi. Mahua Moitra said that Sarangi, who accused Rahul Gandhi of "Rowdyism", was the same activist who led a mob and burnt Christian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons to death. "Btw this MP Mr. Sarangi accusing @RahulGandhi of “rowdyism” is very same Bajrang Dal activist accused for leading mob & setting fire to vehicle in which Christian missionary Graham Staines & his two sons were asleep. They burnt to death (sic)," Moitra posted on X. Parliament Brawl: BJP MP Pratap Sarangi Accuses LoP Rahul Gandhi of Pushing Him, Congress Leader Dismisses Claim, Says ‘They Blocked and Threatened Us’.

‘Same Activist Accused Leading Mob and Burning Christian Missionary Graham Staines and His Two Sons’

Btw this MP Mr. Sarangi accusing @RahulGandhi of “rowdyism” is very same Bajrang Dal activist accused for leading mob & setting fire to vehicle in which Christian missionary Graham Staines & his two sons were asleep. They burnt to death. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 19, 2024

