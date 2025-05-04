In Dehradun, Sanjay Nautiyal, husband of a BJP councillor, was reportedly thrashed by local residents following a heated argument after a vehicle collision. The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with several locals seen attacking Nautiyal. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread attention. The clash reportedly began after a verbal dispute over the accident. Police soon arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control. Authorities are currently investigating the matter to determine the exact cause and individuals involved in the altercation. Haridwar Shocker: Female BJP Leader Gets Caught With Married Man, Gets Thrashed; Video Goes Viral.

BJP Councillor’s Husband Thrashed by Locals in Dehradun

