Adipurush Actress Kriti Sanon has once again took the center stage and left us spellbound with her captivating style. In a truly mesmerising fashion statement, Kriti donned a stunning beige Anarkali suit, exuding elegance and grace. The ensemble is further elevated by a magnificent shawl adorned with prints inspired by Lord Ram, adding a touch of divinity to her look. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush will release in June. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Mythological Film Directed by Om Raut.

Check Out The Pictures Here: