Adipurush Actress Kriti Sanon has once again took the center stage and left us spellbound with her captivating style. In a truly mesmerising fashion statement, Kriti donned a stunning beige Anarkali suit, exuding elegance and grace. The ensemble is further elevated by a magnificent shawl adorned with prints inspired by Lord Ram, adding a touch of divinity to her look. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush will release in June. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Mythological Film Directed by Om Raut.
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)