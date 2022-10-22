Esha Gupta has shared a few pictures on the special occasion of Dhanteras 2022. The beauty is seen dressed in black silk lehenga and blouse with gota details. She has complimented her outfit with matching dupatta with beaten zari embroidery. Esha has completed her Dhanatrayodashi look with traditional jewels and minimal makeup and a simple hairdo. Esha Gupta Shares a Stunning and Sexy Video in a Shiny Brown Thigh-High Slit Gown – Watch.

Esha Gupta’s Style For Dhanatrayodashi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)