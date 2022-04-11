Actress Emma Corrin hit the red carpet in offbeat attire for the 2022 Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The Crown actress wore a colourful printed dress with a balloon tied bra and black balloon heels and different creative accessories. The unusual outfit was made by luxury Spanish fashion house LOEWE for their fall and winter collection. Microblogging sites Twitter is now full with Emma's viral pictures and videos from the Royal Albert Hall red carpet. The Crown Star Emma Corrin Reveals Which Grand Gesture of Princess Diana Had Echoes of Teen Cinema.

Take A Look, Right Here:

👕 | Emma Corrin is wearing a dress from the LOEWE Fall/Winter collection 2022 to the #OlivierAwards! pic.twitter.com/CS5Y2OH2nP — emma corrin daily (@CorrinUpdates) April 10, 2022

Emma Corrin's Latest Viral Outfit

엠마 코린 (Emma Corrin) Olivier Awards 그린 카펫. pic.twitter.com/Jh2K6OLWgz — dochi (@dochizlove) April 10, 2022

Emma 's Unusual Red Carpet Attire!

Emma Corrin | Olivier Awards 2022 pic.twitter.com/sYWw3OweDZ — meaningless (@ash_realize) April 10, 2022

