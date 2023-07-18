Palak Purswani has shared some stunning photos from her glamorous photoshoot on social media. The Bigg Boss fame actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a printed strapless crop top paired with denim. The TV actor accesorised the look with large hoop earrings and a ring. "Here are some captivating images from one of the stunning outfits I tried on before entering the Bigg Boss house [sic]," Palak Purswani added in the caption of her gorgeous Instagram post. Puneet Superstar Funny Memes: 'Lord Puneet' Relatable Reels Go Viral as Internet Personality Set to Appear on Big Boss OTT.

Check Palak Purswani's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J P Palak (@palak.purswani)

