Rakul Preet Singh has shared some gorgeous photos of her on social media. The De De Pyaar De actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a floral fuchsia kurta set. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with jhumkas, matching juttis, and a watch. Her breezy and wavy open hair look added a glam quotient to her style. "Florals and fun [sic]," Rakul Preet Singh added in the caption of the stunning Instagram post. The actor looks absolutely radiant in her latest photos. Rakul Preet Singh Shines in Sparkly Pantsuit Set, Chhatriwali Actor Shares Stunning Pics On Insta.

Check Rakul Preet Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

