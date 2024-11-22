Sunny Leone is the ultimate trendsetter, always making headlines with her unique and statement-making fashion choices. Her latest look is no different. The actress channels Punjabi kudi vibes in a breathtaking white and gold sharara set that screams elegance. The stunning ensemble features intricate gold embroidery. Sunny takes the glam factor a notch higher with traditional jewellery, including statement rings, dangling earrings, and a bindi. Her flawless, glossy pink makeup with hints of highlighter is pure perfection. A subtle smokey eye adds just the right amount of drama. She ties it all together with a chic updo, making this look a total winner. Sunny Leone Looks Gorgeous in Icy Blue Gown With Daring Cut-Outs, Actress Captivates in Glamorous Ensemble (Watch Video).

Sunny Leone Channels Punjabi Kudi Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

